RPT-Nigeria's Dangote refinery says crude unit and petrol block running at capacity in tests

​Dangote Petroleum Refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline block ‌were back online and running at the plant's 650,000 barrels per day capacity during 72-hour performance ‌tests carried out with Honeywell UOP, the refinery ‌said late on Wednesday. * The tests are intended to confirm operational efficiency and verify that key parameters ⁠meet ​global standards.

* ⁠Refinery head, David Bird said the testing phase ⁠enables validation under real operating conditions. * The MS block ​comprising a naphtha hydrotreater, isomerisation unit and reformer is ⁠now operating steadily alongside the CDU.

* Remaining ⁠processing ​units will begin performance tests in Phase 2, scheduled for next week. * With the ⁠CDU and MS block fully restored, the plant ⁠is positioned ⁠to deliver up to 75 million litres of petrol daily, the refinery ‌said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)