EU court should annul resumption of EU payments to Hungary, adviser says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:41 IST
​The ‌EU Court of ​Justice should annul ‌the European Commission's decision to lift a suspension ‌on the disbursement ‌of EU funds to Hungary, the court's ⁠adviser ​said ⁠on Thursday.

"The Commission may ⁠not disburse EU ​funds to a member ⁠state until the required ⁠legislative ​reforms are in force ⁠and are effectively being applied," ⁠the ⁠court's advocate-general said.

