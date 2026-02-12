EU court should annul resumption of EU payments to Hungary, adviser says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:41 IST
The EU Court of Justice should annul the European Commission's decision to lift a suspension on the disbursement of EU funds to Hungary, the court's adviser said on Thursday.
"The Commission may not disburse EU funds to a member state until the required legislative reforms are in force and are effectively being applied," the court's advocate-general said.
