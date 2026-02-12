Left Menu

DAC clears Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness of defence forces

The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various service proposals at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST
DAC clears Rs 3.60 lakh crore worth of capital acquisition proposals to enhance the combat readiness of defence forces
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various service proposals at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore on Thursday. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles, and Air-Ships Based High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (AS-HAPS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the procurement of MRFA will enhance the IAF's capability to undertake air-dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost its deterrence with long-range offensive strikes. The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground-attack capability with deep-strike power and very high accuracy. The AS-HAPS will be utilised for persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing for military purposes.

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). The Ministry of Defence mentioned that Vibhav mines will be laid as an anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanised forces. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance the service life of equipment, ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generators and the P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. Induction of 4 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise the dependency on foreign manufacturers and ensure self-reliance in power generation requirements of the Indian Navy. The acquisition of P-8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy's combat/war-fighting capabilities in long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and maritime strike. For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), AoN was accorded for the procurement of an Electro-Optical/Infra-Red system for Dornier aircraft. The procurement will assist in enhancing the efficacy of the maritime surveillance capability of the ICG, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

