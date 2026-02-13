Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 13-02-2026 05:04 IST
The trade and tariff deal signed with the U.S. marks a "pivotal moment" for Taiwan's economy and industries, President Lai Ching-te said on Friday.
The agreement will grant Taiwan the flexibility to expand globally and advance toward a stronger, more prosperous future and solidifies the Taiwan-U.S. high-tech strategic partnership, Lai wrote on his Facebook page.
