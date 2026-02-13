Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

​The ‌trade and ​tariff deal signed with ‌the U.S. marks a "pivotal moment" for ‌Taiwan's economy and industries, ‌President Lai Ching-te said on Friday.

The ⁠agreement ​will ⁠grant Taiwan the flexibility ⁠to expand globally and ​advance toward a ⁠stronger, more prosperous future and ⁠solidifies ​the Taiwan-U.S. high-tech strategic ⁠partnership, Lai wrote on ⁠his ⁠Facebook page.

