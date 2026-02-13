Left Menu

Euro Strengthening: Boosting the Euro's Competitive Edge

Eurozone finance ministers are discussing measures to bolster the euro's international role, making Europe more competitive against economic pressures from the US and China. Key proposals include removing internal trade barriers, establishing a single corporate law, creating a capital markets union, and issuing more joint EU debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:50 IST
Euro Strengthening: Boosting the Euro's Competitive Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The eurozone finance ministers are scheduled to meet on Monday, with the main agenda being the enhancement of the euro's international role to bolster Europe's economic resilience against pressures from the US and China.

Among the proposed actions by the European Commission are significant measures like removing internal trade barriers within the European Union and introducing a unified corporate law known as the '28th Regime'. These steps aim to harmonize corporate regulations across the EU, replacing the 27 different national laws currently in effect.

Other significant proposals include establishing a Capital Markets Union, transforming the European Stability Mechanism into an EU institution, and launching a digital euro to reduce reliance on US payment systems. The discussion also involves issuing more euro-denominated debt to deepen the EU bonds market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panasonic Aims for Cooling Dominance with New AC Lineup

Panasonic Aims for Cooling Dominance with New AC Lineup

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Fa...

 India
3
High-Stakes Legal Battle: UAE Judgment Enforcement Against Indian Industrialist

High-Stakes Legal Battle: UAE Judgment Enforcement Against Indian Industrial...

 India
4
Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Alibaba Faces Pentagon Restrictions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026