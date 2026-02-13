Euro Strengthening: Boosting the Euro's Competitive Edge

The eurozone finance ministers are scheduled to meet on Monday, with the main agenda being the enhancement of the euro's international role to bolster Europe's economic resilience against pressures from the US and China.

Among the proposed actions by the European Commission are significant measures like removing internal trade barriers within the European Union and introducing a unified corporate law known as the '28th Regime'. These steps aim to harmonize corporate regulations across the EU, replacing the 27 different national laws currently in effect.

Other significant proposals include establishing a Capital Markets Union, transforming the European Stability Mechanism into an EU institution, and launching a digital euro to reduce reliance on US payment systems. The discussion also involves issuing more euro-denominated debt to deepen the EU bonds market.

