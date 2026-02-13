International Holding Company PJSC's Financial Surge in 2025

International Holding Company PJSC, based in Abu Dhabi, has showcased impressive financial performance in its fiscal year 2025. Revenue from continuing operations soared to AED 111.4 billion ($30.33 billion), marking a notable 29.1% increase from the previous year's AED 86.31 billion.

The company's profit after tax also witnessed a substantial climb, reaching AED 34.72 billion ($9.45 billion). This represents a significant 35.1% increase compared to the AED 25.7 billion recorded in 2024. The financial metrics highlight IHC's robust growth trajectory and industry dominance.

The financial success of IHC underscores the company's strategic initiatives and strong market position, further solidifying its economic impact and growth within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)