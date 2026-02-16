Balancing Relations: Hungary's Diplomatic Dialogue with the U.S.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has highlighted that there are no conflicts in Hungary's relations with the United States. He noted that Budapest and Washington maintain open channels of communication on various issues, including sensitive subjects such as relations with China.

Orban's remarks emphasize the strength and flexibility of Hungary's diplomatic ties with the U.S., reflecting a pragmatic approach to foreign policy. By ensuring open dialogue, Orban aims to navigate the complexities of international relations effectively.

The Hungarian leader's statements underscore the country's strategic efforts to balance its international partnerships, with the United States as a key ally amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)