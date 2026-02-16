Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Cyber Registration, Leading India in Digital Governance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new Cyber Registration Office in Bhopal, marking a significant step towards modernizing administrative functions with paperless and cashless services. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Yadav emphasized the project's role in bolstering transparency, integrity, and public welfare.

In what officials describe as a technological revolution, the state now leads India by offering cyber registration for more than 75 services digitally. This groundbreaking approach includes processes such as loans, Mukhtyarnama, and mining leases. Such initiatives are set to enhance environmental sustainability and are welcomed by the younger generation, according to an official release.

Residents will benefit from streamlined operations, including transfer documents for government departments. All procedures, facilitated by video conferencing, prevent unnecessary visits to registration offices. Praised for its innovation, the Sampada 2.0 software has already registered over 14.95 lakh documents. The Cyber Tehsil Project, now functional in 55 districts, further underscores these pioneering efforts.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda highlighted the successful implementation of the Sampada 2.0 software in 2024-25, facilitating e-stamping and paperless registration of property documents. He credited the leadership of CM Yadav for these advancements, which have garnered national praise. Extensive training for 14 lakh employees ensures the accuracy and efficiency of this digital transformation.

