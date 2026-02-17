India's AI Ambition: A Journey to Atmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat centers on India not just consuming but creating technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in the country's future. In a recent interview, PM Modi emphasized three pillars for this vision: sovereignty, inclusivity, and innovation.

With aspirations to position India among the top three AI superpowers globally, Modi envisions India as a leader not just in AI consumption but in creation. He foresees Indian AI models serving billions worldwide and AI startups contributing significantly to the economy by generating high-quality jobs.

Central to Atmanirbhar Bharat is the IndiaAI mission, where India will write its own digital code, reflecting its values on a global stage. Addressing concerns about AI disrupting job markets, Modi assures investments in skilling initiatives will safeguard livelihoods and frame AI as an opportunity rather than a risk.

