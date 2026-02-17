India's AI Ambition: A Journey to Atmanirbhar Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a top AI superpower focused on creation, independence, and innovation as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. His plan emphasizes AI as an opportunity enhancer, not a job threat, with significant investments in education and global AI leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat centers on India not just consuming but creating technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in the country's future. In a recent interview, PM Modi emphasized three pillars for this vision: sovereignty, inclusivity, and innovation.
With aspirations to position India among the top three AI superpowers globally, Modi envisions India as a leader not just in AI consumption but in creation. He foresees Indian AI models serving billions worldwide and AI startups contributing significantly to the economy by generating high-quality jobs.
Central to Atmanirbhar Bharat is the IndiaAI mission, where India will write its own digital code, reflecting its values on a global stage. Addressing concerns about AI disrupting job markets, Modi assures investments in skilling initiatives will safeguard livelihoods and frame AI as an opportunity rather than a risk.
