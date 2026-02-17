Left Menu

India's AI Ambition: A Journey to Atmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a top AI superpower focused on creation, independence, and innovation as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. His plan emphasizes AI as an opportunity enhancer, not a job threat, with significant investments in education and global AI leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:51 IST
India's AI Ambition: A Journey to Atmanirbhar Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat centers on India not just consuming but creating technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in the country's future. In a recent interview, PM Modi emphasized three pillars for this vision: sovereignty, inclusivity, and innovation.

With aspirations to position India among the top three AI superpowers globally, Modi envisions India as a leader not just in AI consumption but in creation. He foresees Indian AI models serving billions worldwide and AI startups contributing significantly to the economy by generating high-quality jobs.

Central to Atmanirbhar Bharat is the IndiaAI mission, where India will write its own digital code, reflecting its values on a global stage. Addressing concerns about AI disrupting job markets, Modi assures investments in skilling initiatives will safeguard livelihoods and frame AI as an opportunity rather than a risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026