ASK Mutual Fund: A New Era in Investment Management

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group has received regulatory approval from Sebi to launch its mutual fund business. The new platform, ASK Mutual Fund, aims to offer diverse investment solutions across various product lines and expand its reach to a wider investor base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, a significant player in the investment and wealth management landscape, has secured the green light from Sebi to initiate its mutual fund operations. The newly formed ASK Mutual Fund will provide a comprehensive range of investment solutions, encompassing active equity, passive strategies, hybrid, and fixed-income products.

This strategic expansion allows ASK to serve a varied client base, from novice retail investors to high net worth individuals and institutional clients. Founder & Chairman Sameer Koticha emphasized the milestone's significance, stating that the venture completes ASK's transition into a fully-fledged asset and wealth management platform.

With its establishment in the mutual fund sector, ASK builds on its previous investment structures such as PMS and AIFs, reinforcing its commitment to diverse and comprehensive financial solutions. This development follows private equity giant Blackstone's acquisition of a majority stake in ASK in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

