Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to 12 Accused in Turkman Gate Stone Pelting Case

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi granted bail to 12 individuals involved in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident during an anti-encroachment drive on January 6-7. The court emphasized the importance of technology-assisted documentation for transparency while acknowledging the prosecution's efforts to provide evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:49 IST
Court Grants Bail to 12 Accused in Turkman Gate Stone Pelting Case
Visuals from Delhi's Tis Hazari court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision, Delhi's Tis Hazari court has granted bail to 12 individuals arrested following the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident that took place on January 6-7, during an anti-encroachment operation. The court's ruling came after both the defense and prosecution presented their arguments in detail.

Deputy Sessions Judge (DSJ) Bhupinder Singh laid conditions for the release of the accused, which include Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Adnan, and several others, on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each, with an equal surety. The decision emanates from the court's scrutiny of the evidence and the representation by both the defense counsel and the Delhi police's Additional Public Prosecutor.

The court highlighted the necessity for objective and technology-assisted documentation, citing the risks involved in such operations. Despite the prosecution's reliance on videos and messages, the court recognized the limitations in confirming the accused's identities. This move underscores the pressing need for body-worn cameras and enhanced CCTV surveillance to ensure accurate identification and fair trial procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
4
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026