Court Grants Bail to 12 Accused in Turkman Gate Stone Pelting Case

In a notable decision, Delhi's Tis Hazari court has granted bail to 12 individuals arrested following the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident that took place on January 6-7, during an anti-encroachment operation. The court's ruling came after both the defense and prosecution presented their arguments in detail.

Deputy Sessions Judge (DSJ) Bhupinder Singh laid conditions for the release of the accused, which include Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Adnan, and several others, on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each, with an equal surety. The decision emanates from the court's scrutiny of the evidence and the representation by both the defense counsel and the Delhi police's Additional Public Prosecutor.

The court highlighted the necessity for objective and technology-assisted documentation, citing the risks involved in such operations. Despite the prosecution's reliance on videos and messages, the court recognized the limitations in confirming the accused's identities. This move underscores the pressing need for body-worn cameras and enhanced CCTV surveillance to ensure accurate identification and fair trial procedures.

