Market Jitters: AI Impact and U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Shake Investor Confidence

U.S. stocks and gold prices fell amidst concerns over AI investments and ongoing nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. The market is wary of AI's potential impact on labor and cautious about the progress in nuclear discussions. Federal Reserve comments on AI are anticipated, influencing market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:25 IST
In an uncertain market atmosphere, U.S. stocks experienced an early dip on Tuesday, compounded by falling gold prices as investors grappled with both the booming trends in artificial intelligence and ongoing nuclear talks between the United States and Iran. Notably, major stock indexes failed to sustain initial gains, as strengthened dollar values contributed to a decline in gold to its lowest point in a week.

Investor anxiety has been fueled by fears of over-investment in AI technologies and their disruptive potential for labor markets. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index reflected this unease as it underperformed, further amplifying tensions. "The conversation about AI has shifted dramatically over recent weeks, spotlighting concerns of reduced demand for specific labor sectors," shared Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.

Furthermore, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are expected to address AI's impact on labor and the economy in upcoming statements. As U.S.-Iran negotiations over nuclear disputes progress, the market remains cautious, yet optimistic. However, looming Federal Reserve policy updates introduce additional volatility, influencing the dollar's rise and affecting global stock performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

