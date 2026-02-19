Seismic Shift: Earthquake Rattles Southern Iran
A significant earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit southern Iran, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and has raised concerns over potential damage and aftershocks in the region.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles, intensifying the potential impact on the local infrastructure and population. GFZ continues to monitor the situation to assess further risks.
As communities brace for possible aftershocks, emergency services and disaster response teams are on high alert to address any arising needs or damages. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the region to seismic activities.