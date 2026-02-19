Seismic Shift: Earthquake Rattles Southern Iran

On Thursday, a notable 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Iran, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic event has raised alarms among residents and authorities in the affected area.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles, intensifying the potential impact on the local infrastructure and population. GFZ continues to monitor the situation to assess further risks.

As communities brace for possible aftershocks, emergency services and disaster response teams are on high alert to address any arising needs or damages. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the region to seismic activities.