Left Menu

Gold Prices Stall Amid Thin Trading As Investors Await U.S. Inflation Insights

Gold prices remained stable in light trading as investors anticipate key U.S. inflation data impacting the Federal Reserve's policy. Spot gold held at $4,980.60 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures decreased slightly. The focus shifts to upcoming U.S. jobless claims and the Personal Consumption Expenditures report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:45 IST
Gold Prices Stall Amid Thin Trading As Investors Await U.S. Inflation Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a quiet market session on Thursday, gold prices lingered unchanged after a substantial 2% rise the previous day, as investors await pivotal U.S. inflation data that could shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold maintained its position at $4,980.60 per ounce as of 0454 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for April edged down 0.2% to $4,999.70, reflecting a consolidation phase rather than fundamental shifts, according to Christopher Wong, OCBC strategist. The Asian holiday period contributed to thin liquidity, with Mainland Chinese, along with Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea, observing closures.

The U.S. dollar remained steady at a high not seen for over a week, rendering dollar-priced metals costlier for international buyers. The Federal Reserve's minutes from January revealed consensus to hold interest rates steady, with debate about future adjustments amid persistent inflation.

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026