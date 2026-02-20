Bullish Breach: UK's Blue-Chip Bounce in U.S. Tariff Fallout

In a week marked by significant financial dynamics, Britain's stock indexes witnessed an uplifting trajectory. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.5%, buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's tariffs, as well as anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut. This closing marked a robust rebound amid easing AI disruption fears.

Despite these gains, the stock market faced mixed responses across sectors. Defence stocks climbed due to geopolitical factors, while the broader auto sector suffered a 1.4% decline, triggered by Aston Martin's projected annual loss and Anglo American's diamond business struggle. Investors were relieved by the ongoing alignment of inflation towards the 2% target by the central bank.

While the focus was cast on decreased global market frictions, tensions persisted between Iran and the U.S., ignited by President Trump's recent remarks on Iran's nuclear program. Nonetheless, Diageo emerged as a notable mover, experiencing a 3.9% ascent linked to anticipated management restructuring under new CEO Dave Lewis.

(With inputs from agencies.)