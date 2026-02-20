Left Menu

Bullish Breach: UK's Blue-Chip Bounce in U.S. Tariff Fallout

Britain's stock indexes surged higher this week, with the FTSE 100 reaching a record amid easing AI disruption concerns and the U.S. Supreme Court's annulment of Trump's tariffs. The easing tensions and rate cut expectations contributed to positive market sentiment, despite some sector losses, including autos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:05 IST
In a week marked by significant financial dynamics, Britain's stock indexes witnessed an uplifting trajectory. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.5%, buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's tariffs, as well as anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut. This closing marked a robust rebound amid easing AI disruption fears.

Despite these gains, the stock market faced mixed responses across sectors. Defence stocks climbed due to geopolitical factors, while the broader auto sector suffered a 1.4% decline, triggered by Aston Martin's projected annual loss and Anglo American's diamond business struggle. Investors were relieved by the ongoing alignment of inflation towards the 2% target by the central bank.

While the focus was cast on decreased global market frictions, tensions persisted between Iran and the U.S., ignited by President Trump's recent remarks on Iran's nuclear program. Nonetheless, Diageo emerged as a notable mover, experiencing a 3.9% ascent linked to anticipated management restructuring under new CEO Dave Lewis.

