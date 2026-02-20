Bullish Breach: UK's Blue-Chip Bounce in U.S. Tariff Fallout
Britain's stock indexes surged higher this week, with the FTSE 100 reaching a record amid easing AI disruption concerns and the U.S. Supreme Court's annulment of Trump's tariffs. The easing tensions and rate cut expectations contributed to positive market sentiment, despite some sector losses, including autos.
In a week marked by significant financial dynamics, Britain's stock indexes witnessed an uplifting trajectory. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.5%, buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's tariffs, as well as anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut. This closing marked a robust rebound amid easing AI disruption fears.
Despite these gains, the stock market faced mixed responses across sectors. Defence stocks climbed due to geopolitical factors, while the broader auto sector suffered a 1.4% decline, triggered by Aston Martin's projected annual loss and Anglo American's diamond business struggle. Investors were relieved by the ongoing alignment of inflation towards the 2% target by the central bank.
While the focus was cast on decreased global market frictions, tensions persisted between Iran and the U.S., ignited by President Trump's recent remarks on Iran's nuclear program. Nonetheless, Diageo emerged as a notable mover, experiencing a 3.9% ascent linked to anticipated management restructuring under new CEO Dave Lewis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally as U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Global Markets Surge Amid Fed Meetings and Geopolitical Developments
Global Markets Surge Amid Fed Minutes and Geopolitical Tensions
Ecuador's Shrimp Industry Surges Ahead in Global Markets
Global Markets Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Talks and AI Disruption