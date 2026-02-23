Prominent Tunisian Lawyer Ahmed Souab Released from Jail

A Tunisian court has ordered the release of Ahmed Souab, a prominent lawyer and outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. His family reported that the order was issued on Monday.

Souab had previously been sentenced to a five-year term, raising eyebrows and concerns among observers regarding political repression.

The court's decision to release Souab marks a notable moment in the ongoing tensions within Tunisia's political system. Observers are keenly watching how this will impact the broader political discourse in the country.