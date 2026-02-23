Left Menu

Prominent Tunisian Lawyer Ahmed Souab Released from Jail

Prominent Tunisian lawyer Ahmed Souab, known for his criticism of President Kais Saied, was released from jail by court order. Souab had been serving a five-year sentence before the order for his release was granted. The news comes as a significant development in Tunisia's political landscape.

  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian court has ordered the release of Ahmed Souab, a prominent lawyer and outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. His family reported that the order was issued on Monday.

Souab had previously been sentenced to a five-year term, raising eyebrows and concerns among observers regarding political repression.

The court's decision to release Souab marks a notable moment in the ongoing tensions within Tunisia's political system. Observers are keenly watching how this will impact the broader political discourse in the country.

