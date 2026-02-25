Argentina's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Strong Growth

Argentina's economy witnessed a substantial surge in December, recording a growth of 3.5%, much higher than the 0.5% projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters. This data, released by Argentina's national statistics agency, highlights the country's robust economic performance.

The full-year economic growth figure for 2025 stood at 4.4%, illustrating a continuing upward trend in Latin America's third-largest economy. This performance underscores Argentina's resilience and potential for future development.

The unexpected economic upswing has prompted analysts to reassess the economic forecasts for the region, emphasizing the importance of local economic policies in driving growth.