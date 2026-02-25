Left Menu

Argentina's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Strong Growth

Argentina's economic activity grew by 3.5% in December, significantly above predictions by analysts. The full-year growth for Latin America's third-largest economy was 4.4% for 2025, as per the national statistics agency.

Updated: 25-02-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:36 IST
Argentina's economy witnessed a substantial surge in December, recording a growth of 3.5%, much higher than the 0.5% projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters. This data, released by Argentina's national statistics agency, highlights the country's robust economic performance.

The full-year economic growth figure for 2025 stood at 4.4%, illustrating a continuing upward trend in Latin America's third-largest economy. This performance underscores Argentina's resilience and potential for future development.

The unexpected economic upswing has prompted analysts to reassess the economic forecasts for the region, emphasizing the importance of local economic policies in driving growth.

