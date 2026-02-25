Argentina's Surprising Economic Rebound: Beyond Expectations

Argentina's economic activities staged a surprising rebound in December, witnessing a 3.5% expansion well beyond the expected 0.5% seen by analysts, data revealed on Tuesday.

The nation's economy, ranked as Latin America's third-largest, posted an overall 4.4% growth for 2025. The hike predominantly stemmed from the agriculture sector, boasting a massive 32% surge owing to impressive wheat production, despite manufacturing's 3.9% decline.

Under President Javier Milei's leadership, inflation has been tackled through significant cost-cutting, with ambitions to revive industrial and construction-linked sectors, albeit facing labor reform opposition alleging threats to worker rights.