Left Menu

Argentina's Surprising Economic Rebound: Beyond Expectations

Argentina's economy expanded by 3.5% in December 2025, surpassing analyst predictions, with agriculture leading the growth despite challenges in manufacturing. President Javier Milei's reforms aim to reduce inflation and boost industrial activity but face union opposition due to potential worker rights revocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:43 IST
Argentina's Surprising Economic Rebound: Beyond Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's economic activities staged a surprising rebound in December, witnessing a 3.5% expansion well beyond the expected 0.5% seen by analysts, data revealed on Tuesday.

The nation's economy, ranked as Latin America's third-largest, posted an overall 4.4% growth for 2025. The hike predominantly stemmed from the agriculture sector, boasting a massive 32% surge owing to impressive wheat production, despite manufacturing's 3.9% decline.

Under President Javier Milei's leadership, inflation has been tackled through significant cost-cutting, with ambitions to revive industrial and construction-linked sectors, albeit facing labor reform opposition alleging threats to worker rights.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Arise After Assault on Elderly Man Offering Namaz

Tensions Arise After Assault on Elderly Man Offering Namaz

 India
2
Wall Street Rallies: Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism

Wall Street Rallies: Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism

 Global
3
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
4
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026