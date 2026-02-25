Argentina's Surprising Economic Rebound: Beyond Expectations
Argentina's economy expanded by 3.5% in December 2025, surpassing analyst predictions, with agriculture leading the growth despite challenges in manufacturing. President Javier Milei's reforms aim to reduce inflation and boost industrial activity but face union opposition due to potential worker rights revocations.
Argentina's economic activities staged a surprising rebound in December, witnessing a 3.5% expansion well beyond the expected 0.5% seen by analysts, data revealed on Tuesday.
The nation's economy, ranked as Latin America's third-largest, posted an overall 4.4% growth for 2025. The hike predominantly stemmed from the agriculture sector, boasting a massive 32% surge owing to impressive wheat production, despite manufacturing's 3.9% decline.
Under President Javier Milei's leadership, inflation has been tackled through significant cost-cutting, with ambitions to revive industrial and construction-linked sectors, albeit facing labor reform opposition alleging threats to worker rights.
