Left Menu

Fuel Tanker Stalls in the Atlantic: A Setback for Cuba

A Hong Kong-flagged tanker carrying fuel likely intended for Cuba has paused its journey in the Atlantic Ocean. The vessel, Sea Horse, was expected to reach Cuban waters this week, having loaded fuel via a ship-to-ship transfer in the Mediterranean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST
Fuel Tanker Stalls in the Atlantic: A Setback for Cuba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Hong Kong-flagged tanker, crucial for Cuba's fuel supply, has unexpectedly halted in the Atlantic Ocean, data revealed on Wednesday. This development poses a challenge for the energy-strapped Caribbean nation.

The tanker, known as Sea Horse, had engaged in a ship-to-ship fuel transfer in the Mediterranean before setting course for the Caribbean, according to tracking services from TankerTrackers.com.

Initially scheduled to arrive in Cuban waters later this week based on its speed and trajectory, the vessel's standstill now raises concerns about potential energy shortages in Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026