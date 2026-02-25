Fuel Tanker Stalls in the Atlantic: A Setback for Cuba
A Hong Kong-flagged tanker carrying fuel likely intended for Cuba has paused its journey in the Atlantic Ocean. The vessel, Sea Horse, was expected to reach Cuban waters this week, having loaded fuel via a ship-to-ship transfer in the Mediterranean.
A Hong Kong-flagged tanker, crucial for Cuba's fuel supply, has unexpectedly halted in the Atlantic Ocean, data revealed on Wednesday. This development poses a challenge for the energy-strapped Caribbean nation.
The tanker, known as Sea Horse, had engaged in a ship-to-ship fuel transfer in the Mediterranean before setting course for the Caribbean, according to tracking services from TankerTrackers.com.
Initially scheduled to arrive in Cuban waters later this week based on its speed and trajectory, the vessel's standstill now raises concerns about potential energy shortages in Cuba.
