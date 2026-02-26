Left Menu

Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

CME Group experienced a significant disruption, halting metals market trading for over an hour. Engie plans to acquire UK's largest electricity distributor, while EG Group sells French operations to Zuber Issa. Elliott Management reassures UK government about its stake in London Stock Exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:46 IST
Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CME Group faced a major setback on its metals market, halting trading for more than an hour. This outage marks another challenge for the world's largest derivatives exchange.

In a landmark deal, French utility giant Engie has decided to acquire UK Power Networks for £10.5 billion. This acquisition marks Engie's robust expansion strategy in power distribution across UK households and businesses.

In forecourt operations, EG Group reached an agreement to divest its French operations to co-founder Zuber Issa, ahead of a potential $9bn IPO in New York. Meanwhile, Elliott Management has confirmed to the UK government that it doesn't intend to split off London Stock Exchange, despite gaining a significant stake.

TRENDING

1
OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

 Global
2
CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

 India
3
Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026