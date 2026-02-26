Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets
CME Group experienced a significant disruption, halting metals market trading for over an hour. Engie plans to acquire UK's largest electricity distributor, while EG Group sells French operations to Zuber Issa. Elliott Management reassures UK government about its stake in London Stock Exchange.
CME Group faced a major setback on its metals market, halting trading for more than an hour. This outage marks another challenge for the world's largest derivatives exchange.
In a landmark deal, French utility giant Engie has decided to acquire UK Power Networks for £10.5 billion. This acquisition marks Engie's robust expansion strategy in power distribution across UK households and businesses.
In forecourt operations, EG Group reached an agreement to divest its French operations to co-founder Zuber Issa, ahead of a potential $9bn IPO in New York. Meanwhile, Elliott Management has confirmed to the UK government that it doesn't intend to split off London Stock Exchange, despite gaining a significant stake.
