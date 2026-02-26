Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

CME Group faced a major setback on its metals market, halting trading for more than an hour. This outage marks another challenge for the world's largest derivatives exchange.

In a landmark deal, French utility giant Engie has decided to acquire UK Power Networks for £10.5 billion. This acquisition marks Engie's robust expansion strategy in power distribution across UK households and businesses.

In forecourt operations, EG Group reached an agreement to divest its French operations to co-founder Zuber Issa, ahead of a potential $9bn IPO in New York. Meanwhile, Elliott Management has confirmed to the UK government that it doesn't intend to split off London Stock Exchange, despite gaining a significant stake.