Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Market pressures

Bouygues projects stable sales and earnings for 2026, anticipating improvements in its energy services to offset a weaker TV ad market in France. The conglomerate remains focused on high operating profits, while hinting at significant telecom acquisitions with Orange and Iliad. However, market and regulatory challenges loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:56 IST
Bouygues has outlined a cautious financial outlook for 2026, predicting stable sales and core earnings amid continued challenges in France's linear TV advertising sector. Despite pressures, the company expects growth in its energy-services arm, Equans, aiming to achieve a 5% margin by 2026, surpassing initial post-acquisition targets.

For the year 2025, Bouygues reported sales of 56.9 billion euros and operating profits of 2.6 billion euros, aligning with forecasts. The firm plans to maintain high operating profit levels through to 2026, marking a consistent trajectory of financial gains. It also announced a 5% increase in its dividend payout to 2.10 euros per share.

Bouygues, along with Orange and Iliad, is considering a major acquisition of Altice France's telecom operations. The deal, under regulatory scrutiny, remains unaffected by the upcoming French presidential election, but will require antitrust considerations, according to CEO Olivier Roussat.

