Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Market pressures

Bouygues has outlined a cautious financial outlook for 2026, predicting stable sales and core earnings amid continued challenges in France's linear TV advertising sector. Despite pressures, the company expects growth in its energy-services arm, Equans, aiming to achieve a 5% margin by 2026, surpassing initial post-acquisition targets.

For the year 2025, Bouygues reported sales of 56.9 billion euros and operating profits of 2.6 billion euros, aligning with forecasts. The firm plans to maintain high operating profit levels through to 2026, marking a consistent trajectory of financial gains. It also announced a 5% increase in its dividend payout to 2.10 euros per share.

Bouygues, along with Orange and Iliad, is considering a major acquisition of Altice France's telecom operations. The deal, under regulatory scrutiny, remains unaffected by the upcoming French presidential election, but will require antitrust considerations, according to CEO Olivier Roussat.

(With inputs from agencies.)