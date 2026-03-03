Oil Market Turmoil: Rising Tensions Impact Global Energy Prices

Tensions in the Middle East have caused a significant rise in crude oil prices, with benchmarks jumping 7% on Tuesday. The ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has disrupted fuel shipments, raising fears of further disruptions to oil and gas supplies in the region.

Brent crude futures reached $83.44 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $76.26. These price hikes follow a sequence of attacks and retaliations that have increased shipping risks in critical areas such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas supplies pass.

The situation has escalated to the point where global oil and gas shipping rates have soared, with insurers pulling coverage. Analysts now predict that oil prices may remain elevated, with potential spikes in case of an extended conflict. The market is closely monitoring the geopolitical developments and their impact on global energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)