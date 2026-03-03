The Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Promise and Pitfalls

A new study warns that green hydrogen, pivotal for global net zero strategies, could falter as a sustainable fuel if countries don't quickly decarbonize their energy grids.

The research, published in Nature Communications Sustainability, assessed 20 scenarios for producing and transporting green hydrogen across 14 countries, considering five production methods.

Led by Professor Lenny Koh, the study suggests substantial emission reductions by 2050 if electricity grids shift to renewables, emphasizing the need for clean energy to produce genuinely sustainable green hydrogen.