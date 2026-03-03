Left Menu

The Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Promise and Pitfalls

Green hydrogen, key to global net zero goals, risks unsustainability without decarbonized energy grids, a study warns. The study evaluated 20 scenarios from 2023 to 2050 and identified pathways for minimizing emissions. Sustainable green hydrogen requires clean electricity and well-designed supply chains, highlights Professor Lenny Koh and Dr Moein Shamoushaki.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:35 IST
The Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Promise and Pitfalls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new study warns that green hydrogen, pivotal for global net zero strategies, could falter as a sustainable fuel if countries don't quickly decarbonize their energy grids.

The research, published in Nature Communications Sustainability, assessed 20 scenarios for producing and transporting green hydrogen across 14 countries, considering five production methods.

Led by Professor Lenny Koh, the study suggests substantial emission reductions by 2050 if electricity grids shift to renewables, emphasizing the need for clean energy to produce genuinely sustainable green hydrogen.

TRENDING

1
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

 India
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
4
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026