Escalation in the Middle East: U.S. and Israel's Strategic Assault on Iran

The United States and Israel have launched rigorous attacks targeting Iranian missile sites and air defense systems, pushing the conflict in the Middle East into a fifth day. The U.S. commander leading the campaign claims operations are proceeding successfully, though Iran continues to retaliate with its own strikes.

Global markets are reacting adversely, with a severe drop in Asian stocks and rising gold prices as investors seek safety. The conflict has also severely impacted the airline and tourism industries, leading to over 20,000 flight cancellations. Oil prices surged as Iran threatened the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil export route.

Amidst rising tensions, international allies express concerns about the legality and longevity of the U.S.-led military operations. While some European nations prepare to aid Western targets, others criticize the campaign. As casualties increase, President Trump faces mounting pressure domestically and internationally to justify military actions.

