Left Menu

Tata Power and Salesforce: Pioneering Digital Transformation in Clean Energy

Tata Power partners with Salesforce to revolutionize its renewable energy offerings. This strategic collaboration focuses on digitizing Tata Power's rooftop solar, EV charging, and smart home businesses, aligning with India's green energy goals. The initiative enhances operational efficiency, partner and customer engagement through AI, data-driven insights, and automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:47 IST
Tata Power and Salesforce: Pioneering Digital Transformation in Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power has announced a strategic collaboration with Salesforce to digitally transform its renewable energy sector, including rooftop solar and EV charging solutions. This partnership aims to establish an integrated clean energy ecosystem supporting India's net-zero ambitions by leveraging AI and data-driven insights to enhance operational excellence.

During a media conference, Tata Power underscored its commitment to India's green energy mission through the deployment of Salesforce's AI-powered workflows. This digital transformation is set to facilitate omnichannel engagement, streamline operations, and deliver superior customer experiences across the renewable energy value chain.

The collaboration highlights Tata Power's digital-first approach, with Salesforce serving as a crucial digital backbone. Together, they are co-innovating to develop advanced AI-led workflows, reinforcing Tata Power's role in advancing clean energy solutions while contributing to India's climate resilience efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India
2
CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

 India
3
From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisis

From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisi...

 Global
4
Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026