Tata Power and Salesforce: Pioneering Digital Transformation in Clean Energy

Tata Power has announced a strategic collaboration with Salesforce to digitally transform its renewable energy sector, including rooftop solar and EV charging solutions. This partnership aims to establish an integrated clean energy ecosystem supporting India's net-zero ambitions by leveraging AI and data-driven insights to enhance operational excellence.

During a media conference, Tata Power underscored its commitment to India's green energy mission through the deployment of Salesforce's AI-powered workflows. This digital transformation is set to facilitate omnichannel engagement, streamline operations, and deliver superior customer experiences across the renewable energy value chain.

The collaboration highlights Tata Power's digital-first approach, with Salesforce serving as a crucial digital backbone. Together, they are co-innovating to develop advanced AI-led workflows, reinforcing Tata Power's role in advancing clean energy solutions while contributing to India's climate resilience efforts.

