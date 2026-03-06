Middle East Conflict Sparks Inflation Concerns Amid Job Report Anticipation
Escalating tensions in the Middle East are impacting global markets, fueling inflation fears through rising energy costs. Investors focus on an impending jobs report and assess the effects of AI integration in employment. Volatility remains high as energy prices surge, leading to mixed stock performances.
As Middle East tensions escalate, U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday due to increased fears of inflation driven by higher energy costs, while investors awaited a crucial jobs report.
The prolonged U.S.-Israel air campaign has triggered an oil price surge, affecting trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's energy minister indicated it could take months to normalize energy deliveries, potentially driving oil prices to $150 a barrel.
Despite market volatility, U.S. stocks have performed better than their Asian and European counterparts, buoyed by a technology stock rebound. However, looming uncertainties such as import tariffs and interest rate adjustments continue to affect investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Juggle Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict
TREASURIES-Treasury yields advance for fourth day as oil prices raise inflation risk
Dow drops 1,000 points as oil prices climb more
Most US stocks fall as oil prices climb more