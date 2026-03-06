Middle East Conflict Sparks Inflation Concerns Amid Job Report Anticipation

As Middle East tensions escalate, U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday due to increased fears of inflation driven by higher energy costs, while investors awaited a crucial jobs report.

The prolonged U.S.-Israel air campaign has triggered an oil price surge, affecting trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's energy minister indicated it could take months to normalize energy deliveries, potentially driving oil prices to $150 a barrel.

Despite market volatility, U.S. stocks have performed better than their Asian and European counterparts, buoyed by a technology stock rebound. However, looming uncertainties such as import tariffs and interest rate adjustments continue to affect investor sentiment.

