Trump's Netflix Bond Moves Amid Hollywood Merger Drama

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has invested significantly in Netflix bonds, with purchases totaling over $1.1 million in recent months, according to government filings. The investments come as Netflix navigates a competitive landscape, battling Paramount Skydance over an attempted acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.

The transactions occurred during a period when President Trump publicly criticized Netflix's merger efforts, raising questions about potential antitrust issues. The purchases of bonds, which offer a 5.375% interest rate maturing in 2029, have sparked ethical concerns due to Trump's executive position overseeing the industry regulations.

While the precise financial outcomes of Trump's investments remain undisclosed, the broader implications stir discussions about the interplay between politics and business. Meanwhile, Paramount emerged victorious in its bid, backed by significant financial commitments, further fueling the competitive tension within Hollywood's corporate sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)