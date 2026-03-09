Left Menu

Market Volatility Grips Wall Street Amid Rising Oil Prices

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday due to escalating oil prices, intensifying inflation concerns as Middle East tensions persist. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 130.3 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced declines at the opening.

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a downturn at the opening on Monday, driven by escalating oil prices, which have reignited inflationary concerns. This financial turbulence coincides with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, now entering their tenth day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a 130.3-point drop, a 0.27% decline, landing at 47,371.28. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 40.2 points, or 0.60%, settling at 6,699.8.

In a parallel trend, the Nasdaq Composite showed a significant dip of 203.6 points, amounting to a 0.91% decrease, closing the opening at 22,184.047 as market uncertainties continue to unfold.

