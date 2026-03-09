Iranian Ships Dock at Indian Ports Amid Regional Tensions
Amid escalating tensions following the sinking of an Iranian warship, India granted permission for three Iranian vessels to dock at its ports. One vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi, and crew members are in Indian naval facilities. The conflict poses concerns for India's energy security and regional stability.
In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, India granted permission for three Iranian ships to dock at its ports amid rising tensions in the Indian Ocean region. This move comes after the controversial sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine, stoking fears of conflict escalation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed in Parliament that the IRIS LAVAN docked in Kochi, with its crew currently residing in Indian naval facilities. The approval followed a request from Iran and underscores India's strategic positioning and diplomatic balance in a volatile region.
Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to energy security, noting disruptions in global supplies due to the conflict in West Asia. With millions of Indians living and working in the Gulf and critical oil and gas supply lines at risk, maintaining stability is paramount for India.
