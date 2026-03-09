Left Menu

Iranian Ships Dock at Indian Ports Amid Regional Tensions

Amid escalating tensions following the sinking of an Iranian warship, India granted permission for three Iranian vessels to dock at its ports. One vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi, and crew members are in Indian naval facilities. The conflict poses concerns for India's energy security and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:10 IST
Iranian Ships Dock at Indian Ports Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, India granted permission for three Iranian ships to dock at its ports amid rising tensions in the Indian Ocean region. This move comes after the controversial sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine, stoking fears of conflict escalation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed in Parliament that the IRIS LAVAN docked in Kochi, with its crew currently residing in Indian naval facilities. The approval followed a request from Iran and underscores India's strategic positioning and diplomatic balance in a volatile region.

Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to energy security, noting disruptions in global supplies due to the conflict in West Asia. With millions of Indians living and working in the Gulf and critical oil and gas supply lines at risk, maintaining stability is paramount for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hospital Under Scrutiny: Rat Allegations in Mortuary

Hospital Under Scrutiny: Rat Allegations in Mortuary

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Ulhasnagar: Sanitation Worker Murder and Wife's Suicide Shock Community

Tragedy Strikes Ulhasnagar: Sanitation Worker Murder and Wife's Suicide Shoc...

 India
3
Call for Releasing Sikh Prisoners: A Political Stir in Punjab

Call for Releasing Sikh Prisoners: A Political Stir in Punjab

 India
4
Iran's New Supreme Leader: A Return to Hardline Policies Amidst US-Iran Tensions

Iran's New Supreme Leader: A Return to Hardline Policies Amidst US-Iran Tens...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026