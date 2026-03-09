India's Coal Production Surges Amid Energy Demand Boom

India is poised for a substantial boost in its domestic coal production over the next few years, expecting annual growth of 6-7% to achieve a target of 1.5 billion tonnes by 2029-30, according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The minister informed the Rajya Sabha that the nation's coal demand is set to climb, with a peak anticipated around 2040, thereby ensuring the continued significance of coal in India's energy mix. This strategic push aims to meet rising energy needs and diminish reliance on non-essential coal imports.

However, despite this positive trajectory, the coal sector grapples with challenges such as the increasing prominence of renewable energy, depletion of shallow reserves, and difficulties in land acquisition, which complicates expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)