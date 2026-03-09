Global Call for Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Amid Market Volatility

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has urged countries to coordinate the release of their emergency oil reserves. This appeal was made during an online meeting with finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Monday, according to Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama.

Katayama stated that the IEA is calling for a unified approach to releasing oil reserves. The meeting, held online, was focused on assessing the market's reaction to the war in Iran, which has led to a significant rise in oil prices, now exceeding $119 per barrel.

The coordinated release of oil reserves is seen as a strategic move to stabilize global markets amidst geopolitical tensions, showcasing the importance of multinational cooperation in addressing energy security concerns.

