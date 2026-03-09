Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise Sparks Global Energy Crisis Amid Tensions
Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, ascends amid a backdrop of escalated conflict, impacting global energy markets. Oil prices surge due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, while political tensions rise as Iran showcases strong domestic support for Khamenei against Western opposition.
Iran's hardliners publicly declared their allegiance on Monday to the newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. His ascendancy seems to forecast prolongation of Middle East conflicts that have severely disturbed global markets.
The prolonged threat to energy supply chains, notably those in the Strait of Hormuz, has seen oil prices skyrocket. Khamenei, supported by Iran's security forces, has been declared unacceptable by U.S. President Donald Trump, who demands Iran's complete compliance.
The displays of loyalty were broadcasted extensively by state media with citizens celebrating Khamenei's rise as a resistance statement. Nevertheless, the international community remains concerned, witnessing plunging stock markets and strained diplomatic relations, with Israeli and U.S. strikes intensifying the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
