Left Menu

Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise Sparks Global Energy Crisis Amid Tensions

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, ascends amid a backdrop of escalated conflict, impacting global energy markets. Oil prices surge due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, while political tensions rise as Iran showcases strong domestic support for Khamenei against Western opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise Sparks Global Energy Crisis Amid Tensions
Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's hardliners publicly declared their allegiance on Monday to the newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. His ascendancy seems to forecast prolongation of Middle East conflicts that have severely disturbed global markets.

The prolonged threat to energy supply chains, notably those in the Strait of Hormuz, has seen oil prices skyrocket. Khamenei, supported by Iran's security forces, has been declared unacceptable by U.S. President Donald Trump, who demands Iran's complete compliance.

The displays of loyalty were broadcasted extensively by state media with citizens celebrating Khamenei's rise as a resistance statement. Nevertheless, the international community remains concerned, witnessing plunging stock markets and strained diplomatic relations, with Israeli and U.S. strikes intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

 India
2
India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

 India
3
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
4
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026