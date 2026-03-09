G7's Pending Decision on Emergency Oil Stocks Amid Iran Conflict

The G7 countries have yet to decide on the release of emergency oil reserves in response to escalating tensions in Iran, France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure disclosed on Monday.

Lescure, speaking to reporters following a meeting of G7 finance ministers, emphasized that the group has not arrived at a conclusion regarding this critical energy issue.

The deliberations underscore the G7's cautious approach in addressing energy security amid geopolitical conflicts affecting global oil supply and stability.