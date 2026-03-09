Left Menu

G7's Pending Decision on Emergency Oil Stocks Amid Iran Conflict

G7 countries have not yet decided on releasing emergency oil stocks in response to the conflict in Iran, according to France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure. The statement followed a meeting of G7 finance ministers, highlighting the ongoing deliberations among the group regarding energy security and supply issues.

The G7 countries have yet to decide on the release of emergency oil reserves in response to escalating tensions in Iran, France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure disclosed on Monday.

Lescure, speaking to reporters following a meeting of G7 finance ministers, emphasized that the group has not arrived at a conclusion regarding this critical energy issue.

The deliberations underscore the G7's cautious approach in addressing energy security amid geopolitical conflicts affecting global oil supply and stability.

