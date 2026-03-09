U.K. Bonds Plummet Amid Middle East Oil Shock

British government bonds experienced significant declines on Monday as oil prices surged by 25% due to Middle East tensions, sparking fears of rising inflation. This development shifted market expectations towards a potential interest rate hike by the Bank of England within the year.

The U.K. is perceived as particularly vulnerable among European nations to energy-related economic shocks, exacerbated by its fragile governmental finances. The pound saw its largest drop against the U.S. dollar in over a month, although it later stabilized.

The yield on two-year gilts rose sharply, symbolizing a reversal in investor sentiment from anticipated rate cuts to potential hikes. Finance experts highlight that rising oil prices are likely to elevate U.K. inflation higher than previously expected, contradicting earlier predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)