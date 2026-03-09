G7 Manoeuvres Amidst Oil Price Surge: Reserves Debate Intensifies

As oil prices skyrocketed to over $119 a barrel, G7 nations are in discussions about potentially releasing emergency oil reserves. This unprecedented price surge, driven by fears surrounding the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, has propelled the topic to the top of economic agendas.

Despite the alarming oil price hike, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure noted that there are currently no supply shortages in Europe or the United States. He affirmed the G7's commitment to use all necessary tools to stabilize markets, including releasing stockpiles if required.

Coordinated through the International Energy Agency, Western economies maintain significant strategic oil stockpiles. The agency previously released 180 million barrels during the 2022 turmoil post-Russia's Ukraine invasion. As discussions continue, energy ministers plan to deliberate further during a summit in Paris.

