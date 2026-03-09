Staying Calm Amid Market Volatility: India's Resilient Growth Story

In the face of mounting financial market volatility due to the conflict in West Asia, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey advised investors to stay composed, emphasizing India's robust economic foundation.

Pandey, addressing the NIFTY 50's 30th anniversary event at the NSE, noted that India's markets demonstrate resilience even amidst global supply chain disruptions.

Reflecting on the transformation of India's financial markets since the 1990s, he underscored the NSE's pivotal role in technological advancement and risk management, positioning India confidently on the global stage.

