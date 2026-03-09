Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Power Surge: Preparing for 280 Million Units a Day

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for a significant increase in electricity consumption by May 2026, with daily demand anticipated to hit 280 million units. Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K Vijayanand, directed utilities to ensure uninterrupted supply. With maximum demand reaching 14,500 MW, officials are planning ahead for potential shortfalls.

Andhra Pradesh's power utilities are preparing to manage a surge in electricity consumption as summer approaches, with daily demand projected to reach 280 million units by May 2026.

Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K Vijayanand, emphasized the importance of securing an uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply for the state. The region's power demand, currently averaging over 264 million units per day, is experiencing growth.

With peak demands expected to reach 14,500 MW, utilities are planning carefully to address minor deficits and ensure efficient power procurement from exchanges to bridge any gaps and maintain service stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

