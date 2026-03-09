Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Moves Amid Surging Oil Prices

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a range of strategies to address soaring oil prices due to the Iran conflict. Options include releasing crude oil from strategic reserves and restricting U.S. exports. Global oil prices have risen amid the turmoil, affecting U.S. businesses and consumers before midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:40 IST
Trump's Strategic Moves Amid Surging Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating oil prices driven by the Iran war, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to review potential strategies. Discussions include global allies from the Group of Seven to release strategic reserves, intending to control domestic effects on businesses and consumers before upcoming elections.

Potential measures such as restricting U.S. exports, intervening in oil markets, and modifying federal taxes are under consideration. However, analysts doubt the effectiveness of these strategies without unblocking Middle East oil exports, especially through vital routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House, coordinating closely with relevant agencies, faces limited options to curb prices despite the urgency. With oil heading towards $119 per barrel, the administration's game plan will require careful execution to balance global market pressures and domestic economic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

 Global
2
Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh University

Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh Universi...

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
4
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026