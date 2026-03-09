Trump's Strategic Moves Amid Surging Oil Prices

Amid escalating oil prices driven by the Iran war, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to review potential strategies. Discussions include global allies from the Group of Seven to release strategic reserves, intending to control domestic effects on businesses and consumers before upcoming elections.

Potential measures such as restricting U.S. exports, intervening in oil markets, and modifying federal taxes are under consideration. However, analysts doubt the effectiveness of these strategies without unblocking Middle East oil exports, especially through vital routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House, coordinating closely with relevant agencies, faces limited options to curb prices despite the urgency. With oil heading towards $119 per barrel, the administration's game plan will require careful execution to balance global market pressures and domestic economic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)