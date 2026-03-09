Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Otobe, Japan

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Otobe, Japan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS indicated that the earthquake's depth was recorded at 21 kilometers (13 miles).

There are no immediate reports on the extent of damage or casualties resulting from the quake. Earthquakes of this magnitude are a stark reminder of Japan's susceptibility to seismic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)