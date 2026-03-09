Left Menu

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Otobe, Japan

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Otobe, Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 21 km. Further details on damage or casualties have yet to be reported. Such quakes remind of Japan's vulnerability to seismic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Otobe, Japan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS indicated that the earthquake's depth was recorded at 21 kilometers (13 miles).

There are no immediate reports on the extent of damage or casualties resulting from the quake. Earthquakes of this magnitude are a stark reminder of Japan's susceptibility to seismic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

