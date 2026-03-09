Left Menu

Restaurants Under Fire: Income-Tax Department Uncovers Rs 408 Crore Sales Suppression

The Income-Tax Department detected under-reporting of sales worth Rs 408 crore from restaurants nationwide, as revealed by a survey across 62 outlets in 46 cities. They are urging 63,000 restaurants to update their income tax returns to avoid penalties. Advanced analytics identified significant income discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:56 IST
Restaurants Under Fire: Income-Tax Department Uncovers Rs 408 Crore Sales Suppression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-Tax Department has discovered a massive instance of sales under-reporting totaling Rs 408 crore following a nationwide survey of restaurants accused of tax evasion. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) disclosed these findings on Monday.

Officials conducted the survey by visiting 62 restaurant locations across 46 cities within 22 states, and the preliminary results indicate significant suppression of sales figures. The department is now prompting a substantial 63,000 restaurants to revise their income tax returns (ITRs) by March 31.

This investigation, beginning in November 2025, involved advanced analytics and AI tools to analyze transactional data from approximately 1.77 lakh restaurants. This analysis uncovered discrepancies between reported turnover and actual sales, with some outlets failing to reflect accurate figures in their financial accounts and tax filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India
3
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global
4
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026