Tech Rebound Softens Oil Price Impact Amid Global Tensions

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes managed to ease off session lows, partially buffered by a rebound in technology stocks. This development helped temper investor worries over surging oil prices, which could potentially heighten inflation pressures.

The geopolitical landscape grew tense as hostilities continued in the Middle East, now in its tenth day. Meanwhile, Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, reinforcing the hardline control in Tehran. Crude oil prices held steady at $100 after the Group of Seven countries decided against releasing emergency reserves due to no immediate supply crisis. Prices soared to nearly $120 earlier, driven by supply concerns.

A dramatic increase in energy costs has stirred fears of stagflation, amid data revealing a weakening U.S. job market despite accelerated broader economic activity. This volatility left travel stocks, like airlines and cruise lines, as the hardest hit, while big banks also faced setbacks. However, technology stocks emerged as a silver lining, gaining among S&P 500's sectors, mitigating broader market losses.

