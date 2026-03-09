Chancellor Calls for Temporary Petrol Tax Cut Amid Rising Oil Prices

Amid a surge in oil prices spurred by conflict in Iran, Austria's conservative Chancellor Christian Stocker has called for a temporary reduction in petrol taxes. Heading a three-party ruling coalition, Stocker outlined his proposals on Monday.

Addressing the nation, Stocker declared, "I am calling for a temporary reduction in taxes on petrol." He highlighted the necessity of returning any additional tax revenue from higher energy prices back to the taxpayers, reflecting a commitment to financial fairness.

The Austrian government is currently in discussions to determine the most effective approach to implementing Stocker's proposed tax adjustments, aiming to provide relief for citizens affected by the escalating oil prices.

