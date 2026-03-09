Bangalore's Culinary Crisis: Gas Halt Shuts City Kitchens

Bangalore's hospitality sector is bracing for a shutdown from March 10, following a sudden stop in commercial gas cylinder supply. The Bangalore Hotels Association raised alarms over this disruption, attributing it to increased energy costs and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The association warned that closures will significantly impact citizens, students, and medical professionals reliant on hotels for daily meals. Despite hotels being an essential service, operations have become unsustainable without gas.

Association President P C Rao urged government action, emphasizing that hotels are out of options. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized rising LPG prices, urging an equitable approach from the central government.