Bangalore's Culinary Crisis: Gas Halt Shuts City Kitchens
Bangalore's hotels and restaurants face closure from March 10 due to a sudden halt in commercial gas supply, exacerbated by rising energy costs linked to West Asia conflicts. The Bangalore Hotels Association urges government intervention to restore supply, vital for daily meals of residents and professionals.
- Country:
- India
Bangalore's hospitality sector is bracing for a shutdown from March 10, following a sudden stop in commercial gas cylinder supply. The Bangalore Hotels Association raised alarms over this disruption, attributing it to increased energy costs and the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The association warned that closures will significantly impact citizens, students, and medical professionals reliant on hotels for daily meals. Despite hotels being an essential service, operations have become unsustainable without gas.
Association President P C Rao urged government action, emphasizing that hotels are out of options. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized rising LPG prices, urging an equitable approach from the central government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangalore
- Hotels
- Gas
- Crisis
- Supply
- Shutdown
- Energy
- West Asia
- Government
- Association
ALSO READ
Energy Crisis in Peru: Business vs. Government Amid Pipeline Breakdown
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions
Energy Crisis Looms as Iran Conflict Threatens Global Oil Supply
Kharge Calls for Urgent Discussion on India's Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict
Gas Supply Crisis Hits Indian Hospitality Industry