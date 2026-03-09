Left Menu

Strategies for Swifter Resolution: DFS Takes Charge of Insolvency Cases

The Department of Financial Services conducted a meeting, chaired by Secretary M Nagaraju, to assess progress on insolvency cases at NCLT. Focus was given to expediting resolutions, maximizing asset values, and improving recoveries. Public Sector Banks were urged to collaborate and minimize delays in the resolution process.

Updated: 09-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:13 IST
  • India

In a determined effort to expedite insolvency resolutions, the Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led a crucial review meeting on Monday. Officials from the DFS, heads of Public Sector Banks, and representatives from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board gathered to assess the progress of unresolved cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The focus was primarily on the top 20 accounts still awaiting admission and the 10 cases awaiting resolution. The finance ministry stressed the urgency of a collaborative approach among banks to maximize asset values through timely resolutions and improved recoveries.

During deliberations, issues leading to procedural delays in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process were addressed. Banks were advised to reduce adjournments and enhance efforts towards an efficient resolution process, ensuring the cases are not stalled by unnecessary delays.

