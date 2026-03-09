Britain Prepares for Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Amid Middle East Tensions
Britain is poised to support the release of emergency oil reserves in response to a Middle East conflict-induced price spike. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed readiness to back a collective action coordinated by the International Energy Agency after discussions with G7 finance ministers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is prepared to support the deployment of emergency oil reserves as oil prices surge due to renewed conflict in the Middle East, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced on Monday.
Reeves conveyed her readiness to back a coordinated release of oil reserves managed by the International Energy Agency, speaking after a virtual G7 finance ministers meeting where the issue was a major topic of discussion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
