Putin on Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning on Monday about a looming global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war. He emphasized that oil production, reliant on transport through the critical Strait of Hormuz, could come to a complete halt, exacerbating the situation.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to supply oil and gas to Europe. As the world's second-largest oil exporter with vast reserves of natural gas, Russia is open to resuming long-term, non-politicized cooperation with European customers. Putin called on European companies to signal their willingness for such collaboration.

Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel on Monday, reaching levels unseen since 2022. This spike comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit chokepoint, has been impacted by the Iran war, jeopardizing roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)