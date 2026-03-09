HSBC CEO Reaffirms Confidence in Gulf's Economic Future Amidst US-Israeli-Iran Conflict

On Monday, HSBC's CEO Georges Elhedery emphasized the bank's unwavering confidence in the economic prospects of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amidst escalating tensions from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. His comments come as some of the first from a leading international banker amid the emerging crisis affecting the Middle East.

Elhedery highlighted HSBC's strategic focus on the Gulf region, identifying it as pivotal to the bank's broader objective of global expansion and capital flow optimization. Despite challenges, the CEO underlined the region's long-term strength and potential for stability, growth, and prosperity as central to HSBC's operational ambitions.

In recent discussions, Elhedery indicated that the UAE is crucial to HSBC's strategy, especially within the Asia-Middle East growth corridor. However, the ongoing conflict is causing significant disruptions to oil and gas exports in the region, raising economic concerns in countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

