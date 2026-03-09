U.S. Drugmakers Surge Amid Potential Tariff Hikes

Pharmaceutical giants are significantly boosting their U.S. manufacturing efforts in response to the potential imposition of a 100% tariff on imported branded and patented medicines by the Trump administration.

Despite a delay in enforcement for companies investing in domestic production, the policy initiative has accelerated investment projects. Firms like Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Merck are channeling billions of dollars into expanding their operations in the United States to avoid potential penalties.

U.S.-based companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Amgen, along with international firms such as AstraZeneca and Sanofi, are making substantial financial commitments to mitigate supply chain risks and reassure investors about future stability.

