U.S. Drugmakers Surge Amid Potential Tariff Hikes
Major pharmaceutical companies are increasing their U.S. investments and stockpiling inventory as the Trump administration considers imposing a 100% tariff on imported medicines. Firms like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly are committing billions to U.S. operations, seeking to mitigate risks and secure tariff exemptions.
Pharmaceutical giants are significantly boosting their U.S. manufacturing efforts in response to the potential imposition of a 100% tariff on imported branded and patented medicines by the Trump administration.
Despite a delay in enforcement for companies investing in domestic production, the policy initiative has accelerated investment projects. Firms like Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Merck are channeling billions of dollars into expanding their operations in the United States to avoid potential penalties.
U.S.-based companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Amgen, along with international firms such as AstraZeneca and Sanofi, are making substantial financial commitments to mitigate supply chain risks and reassure investors about future stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
