European Markets Tumble Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions

European shares reached their lowest levels in over two months, as a sharp increase in oil prices fed inflation concerns and tensions between the U.S. and Israel against Iran showed no signs of abating.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.6% in its third consecutive losing session, marking its most significant weekly drop in nearly a year. The volatility index for European markets also hit its highest point since April before settling slightly lower.

This decline comes amid Iran's announcement that Mojtaba Khamenei will succeed Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, potentially tightening hardline control in Tehran and complicating pathways to peace. European dependency on oil leaves the region vulnerable to rising energy costs, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.