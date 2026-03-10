Novo Nordisk Faces FDA Warning Over Plainsboro Site Inspection
Novo Nordisk announced receiving a warning letter from the FDA following an inspection at its Plainsboro site. The company has devised a corrective action plan, keeping the FDA informed. Novo Nordisk believes this will not impact its production or forecasts shared earlier in the year.
Novo Nordisk has come under scrutiny as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter following an inspection at its Plainsboro facility.
The Danish pharmaceutical giant responded swiftly with a corrective and preventative action plan, regularly updating the FDA on its progress and expressing confidence in resolving the issues raised.
Despite the challenges, Novo Nordisk does not anticipate any negative effects on its manufacturing or on previously announced forecasts for the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)